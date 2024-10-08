GADDA CO announces Mukesh Khanna as brand ambassador

GADDA CO, has onboarded actor Mukesh Khanna, known for his roles as Shaktimaan and Bhishma from Mahabharat, as the new face of the brand. This collaboration marks a new chapter for the company. As the brand aims to highlights its sleep solutions, including mattresses, waterproof mattress protectors, pillows, and pillow protectors.
Mukesh Khanna shared his excitement about the collaboration, "I have always believed in the power of good health, and quality sleep is at the foundation of that. GADDA CO has proven to be a brand that cares deeply about offering products that enhance the quality of life for people across India. Their dedication to quality, comfort, and durability aligns with my personal values, and I am excited to be a part of this journey, whether it’s the mattresses or the protectors, their attention to detail in crafting products that support good sleep is truly commendable."
Shish Kharesiya, Founder and CEO of House of Brands - Baby & Mom Retail, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, "Having Mukesh Khanna on board as our brand ambassador is an honour. His association with GADDA CO perfectly resonates with our brand’s values of providing reliable, long-lasting products. We are excited to take our brand to new heights with him by our side. At GADDA CO, we believe that everyone deserves a restful, comfortable sleep, and with Mukesh Khanna as our ambassador, we aim to communicate this message more effectively to our audience."
This collaboration marks a move for the company to not only boost brand recognition but also foster a deeper connection with Indian consumers by associating with a familiar figure like Khanna.