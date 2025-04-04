Gagandeep Bedi joins as Head of Marketing at Motorola Mobility India

Motorola Mobility India announced the appointment of Gagandeep Bedi as the Head of Marketing for Motorola India. In this role, Bedi will report directly to Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola Asia Pacific and lead the brand’s marketing strategies across the Indian market. Bedi’s leadership will play a key role in driving the company's growth journey in the Indian market.
With more than 17 years of experience, he has worked on launching and expanding brands, developing integrated marketing plans, and supporting business growth through go-to-market strategies. His background includes leading product and campaign rollouts across sectors such as technology, telecommunications, and retail. He has held leadership positions at organisations including Infinix & Tecno Mobile (Transsion Holdings), Beetel, Reliance Jio, Bharti Retail, and Samsung.
Commenting on the new appointment Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola APAC said, “As we continue to expand our presence in India, I am excited to welcome Gagandeep Bedi to the team. India is a key growth market for us in Asia Pacific and we are committed to grow aspiration and desire for our brand in the market. With Gagandeep’s deep expertise in brand strategy, go-to-market strategies, and brand transformation, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in propelling our brand to new heights.”
Sharing his views, Gagandeep Bedi, Head of Marketing, Motorola Mobility India said, "I am thrilled to join Motorola at such an exciting time in its growth journey. Motorola is an iconic brand with a strong legacy of innovation, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to further strengthen its market presence in India. With a rapidly evolving consumer landscape, I am eager to drive impactful marketing strategies, enhance brand engagement, and contribute to the brand’s continued success in the country.”
Motorola has been registering exceptional growth in India over the past 2 years with double digit premium to market growth and triple digit growth YoY over the last 3 quarters. This consistent growth underscores the rising con sumer confidence and increasing market acceptance of Motorola’s innovative offerings. Positioned for sustained expansion, Motorola remains focused on enhancing user experience and strengthening its market presence further.