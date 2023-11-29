Games24x7 onboards Pawan Sehrawat as the new brand ambassador for My11Circle

Games24x7 has onboarded Pawan Sehrawat as the new brand ambassador for My11Circle, its fantasy sports platform. Pawan Sehrawat will take centre stage in the brand's upcoming campaign, titled 'Ab My11Circle Banega Kabaddi ka Naya Maidaan,' amplifying the anticipation for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is scheduled to kick off on December 2, 2023, and will run until February 21, 2024. Games24x7’s association with Pawan Sehrawat will further augment its connection with the kabaddi enthusiasts.
Commenting on the association, Avik Kanungo, Associate Vice President of Brand and Marketing Strategy at Games24x7, said, "Kabaddi, deeply rooted in our Indian heritage, holds a cherished place in our hearts as a cultural icon. This indigenous sport embodies the essence of our traditions and resilience. With Pawan Sehrawat joining My11Circle as the face of our new campaign, we're not just celebrating his stellar performances but also honoring the spirit of Kabaddi. Through this partnership, we're dedicated to amplifying the love for this remarkable sport, offering an immersive gaming experience that resonates with the passion of Kabaddi enthusiasts nationwide."
Speaking about this partnership, Pawan Sehrawat said, "I am excited to be associated with My11Circle, a platform that has been a pioneer in transforming how fans engage with sports. Kabaddi holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians, and together, we aim to make it even more accessible and exciting."