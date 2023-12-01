Gaurav Gupta joins Oplifi as Head of Performance, Data & Martech

Oplifi has appointed Gaurav Gupta as Global Head of Performance Marketing, Data and Martech of the company. Gaurav will be based out of Oplifi’s Singapore office.
By establishing a new business stream of Growth Marketing, GG is expected to play a role in redefining the landscape merging Martech tools and data analytics to create marketing solutions that are not only high-performing but also sustainable and customer-centric.
Talking about his new role at Oplifi Gaurav Gupta says “The landscape of growth has irreversibly transformed, pivoting from basic user acquisition to a more nuanced focus on profitability. While this shift puts CAC under interrogation every time, the focus needs to move to increasing conversion rates instead. As informed marketing custodians, it’s our duty to advocate for what's genuinely beneficial for long-term sustainable growth, rather than just sell what sells.”
Speaking on the appointment, Anup Kumar, Co-Founder, Oplifi says, "Gaurav Gupta's proven successes span various roles, from transformative positions at Circles.Life and PropertyGuru to leading omnichannel strategies at Havas Media. His journey reflects relentless innovation across diverse markets. I firmly believe Gaurav's adeptness in team leadership and pioneering 1P data strategies will elevate our clients along the value chain, leveraging his expertise in Performance Marketing and Martech.”