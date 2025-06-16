Gaurav Jain to exit ShareChat & Moj in coming weeks

Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer of ShareChat and Moj, has announced his decision to move on from the company in the coming weeks. The development was shared by Jain in a LinkedIn post, where he stated that the transition has been “in the works for some time.”
“Today, we shared internally that I’ll be moving on from ShareChat and Moj in the coming weeks. This transition has been in the works for sometime, and I’ll still be around for a bit longer before taking up a new challenge,” Jain wrote.
He also hinted at his next move, indicating a broader regional role: “As for what’s next— I'm going from Bharat to Pan-Asian. More on that soon.”
Jain joined ShareChat in October 2022 and was elevated to the role of Chief Business Officer in November 2023. During his tenure, he helped in building the monetisation strategy for short-form video, particularly through Moj.
Before joining ShareChat, Jain was Head of APAC Business Expansion at Snap Inc., where he led monetization efforts for Snapchat in India and key emerging markets across Southeast Asia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. He also previously held leadership roles at Google’s APAC agency business and Meta India’s Mid-Market segment.
At ShareChat, Jain has been instrumental in shaping the business and revenue model for the platform’s short-form video ecosystem. His next role is expected to continue that trajectory on a wider regional scale.