Gaurav Laghate joins SPNI as Head of PR & Corporate communications

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has appointed Gaurav Laghate as its new Head of Public Relations and Corporate Communications, effective September 2025.
In this new role, he is expected to lead the company's communications strategy, with a focus on enhancing the company’s corporate reputation and stakeholder engagement across businesses. He will report to Gaurav Banerjee, MD & CEO, SPNI.
With nearly two decades of experience in journalism. Before his new role, he was Senior Editor and Head of the Consumer Bureau at Mint, where he reported on the media and entertainment sector, including broadcasting, OTT platforms, advertising, and regulatory developments. Over the course of his career, he has built a network across the media industry and is recognised for his coverage and analysis.
Commenting on Laghate’s appointment, Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India, said, "Gaurav's deep domain knowledge and strategic perspective make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. His transition from a journalist to a communications leader will bring a unique perspective on how we shape our narrative and engage with multiple stakeholders. We are excited to have him on board as we aim to strengthen our position as a leading content powerhouse."