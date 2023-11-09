Advertisment
Gaurav Seth appointed as Vice President of Data Solutions by LS Digital

Gaurav will own and drive the program for data driven marketing solutions, helping customers build marketing use cases to grow their business.

Social Samosa
Nov 09, 2023 18:41 IST
LS Digital has announced the appointment of Gaurav Seth as Vice President of Data Solutions. In this role, Gaurav will own and drive the program for data driven marketing aolutions, helping customers build  marketing use cases to grow their business. Gaurav comes with an experience of 18 years in data management. Prior to this, Gaurav successfully led the India operations of Lotame as the Managing Director. 

On the appointment, Prasad Shejale, CEO & Founder of LS Digital, said, "We at LS Digital  are constantly aiding brands in their Digital Marketing Transformation (DMT) efforts with our  thought leadership and services. Today, a brand’s ability to compete in the emerging digital  economy lies in its Data and analytics competencies. Gaurav’s background in data management shall  be of immense importance while tracking trends and building the right solutions for marketeers." 

Vinay Tamboli, the Senior VP of Digital Analytics, Products & Consulting Business at LS Digital, stated "I'm thrilled to welcome Gaurav to the Data Solutions team. His industry experience is truly  invaluable. Over the past couple of years, we've witnessed a significant increase in customer  adoption of our data-driven solutions built on LS Digital's Transformation Framework. Gaurav's  presence will further expedite our growth in ML-based Digital Marketing Solutions." 

Regarding his new stint, Gaurav said, "I believe that ML applications in Digital Marketing are critical  for any organization to stay competitive in the emerging digital economy. The framework for Digital  Marketing Transformation (DMT) has ‘Data and Insights’ as one of its pillars and I will be contributing  to strengthen it further.” 

