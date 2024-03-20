Gaurav Soni joins Perfetti Van Melle as Head of Media

Gaurav Soni has been appointed as the Head of Media at Perfetti Van Melle. He revealed the news in a LinkedIn post.
Soni had been associated with Domino’s India for the past two years. He assumed the role of Head of Media at the pizza company in March 2022, overseeing various responsibilities including Domino’s Media Planning and Strategy, Campaign Management, and Digital Media.
Before joining Domino’s India, Soni held positions such as managing Media and Partnerships for India & SAARC at Samsung Electronics from September 2018 to February 2022.
Previously, he worked as a Business Director at Starcom for over a year starting June 2017, and as a Media Director at Mindshare from April 2015 to May 2017, handling accounts like GlaxoSmithKline, Horlicks, Marie, and Boost.
Soni also served as Manager of Strategy and Brand Development at Jagran Prakashan (Dainik Jagran) for three years starting April 2012, and before that, as a Senior Media Planner and Buyer at Lodestar Universal Mccann from September 2010 to April 2012.
He began his career at The Nielsen Company in April 2009 as a Project Executive, and later worked as a Media Planner at Dentsu Communications from September 2009 to September 2010.