Gautam Pandit, veteran ad creative and R K SWAMY director, passes away

Gautam Pandit, an industry veteran and longtime creative professional at R K SWAMY Ltd, passed away on Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest. He was 58. Pandit is survived by his mother, wife, daughter, brother, and sister.
With a career spanning over two decades at R K SWAMY, Pandit joined the agency in 2002 as a Senior Art Director at its Mumbai office. He rose through the ranks to become Creative Director, where he played a significant role in shaping the agency’s film and visual storytelling output.
Fluent in both Hindi and Marathi, Pandit was known for his deep understanding of the cultural nuances of Mumbai, which informed much of his creative work. Prior to his tenure at R K SWAMY, Pandit was associated with Hindustan Thompson Associates (now Wunderman Thompson).
Colleagues and peers from across the advertising industry have expressed their condolences, remembering him as a dedicated professional with a quiet commitment to craft.
Sangeetha N, CEO and National Creative Director of R K SWAMY, said, “We are shocked beyond words. I was working with him till 8 PM yesterday evening. He was a friend, colleague, guide and inspiration to so many of us. He has produced brilliant work for clients like Reserve Bank of India, Shriram Finance, Hawkins, LIC, Piaggio, Central Ministries and many others. Very few could craft films like he did. His mark on our work is indelible.”
Shekar Swamy, MD & CEO R K SWAMY, said, “He was an incredible professional. He would listen closely to feedback and bounce back with solutions immediately. Clients loved his work, his engagement and trusted him. He has trained so many people over the years, it is hard to count. He was a remarkable combination of creativity and dependability, so hard to find.”