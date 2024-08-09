GCPL's Q1 FY25 ad spend increases by 3.2%

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) reported a 3.2% increase in advertising and publicity expenses, reaching ₹330.82 crore in Q1 FY25, compared to ₹320.39 crore in the previous year. The company also recorded a 41.36% rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹450.69 crore, driven by lower raw material costs.
Despite a slight dip in overall revenue, which stood at ₹3,331.58 crore, GCPL’s India business showed growth with revenue at ₹2,162.93 crore, up from ₹2,005.48 crore.
Additionally, GCPL announced its entry into the pet care business through one of its subsidiaries, with plans to invest ₹500 crore over the next five years. The company anticipates strong double-digit growth in this new venture, aligning with its strategy to diversify and expand its market presence.
The increase in advertising spend highlights GCPL's continued focus on brand building, even as it navigates a challenging economic environment. The reduction in total expenses, particularly in raw material costs, has bolstered the company’s profitability, positioning it well for future growth.