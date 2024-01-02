Geetika Mehta joins NIVEA India as Managing Director

Geetika Mehta has been named the new Managing Director at NIVEA India. With experience overseeing both small enterprises and large-scale corporations in various markets such as South Asia, Thailand, Brazil, and South Africa, Mehta brings expertise to her new role.
Mehta has held key leadership positions, managing cross-functional teams and contributing significantly to the success and profitability of brands she has been associated with.
Prior to joining NIVEA India, she served as the Managing Director at Hershey India for 2.5 years and enjoyed an 18-year tenure at Hindustan Unilever Limited.