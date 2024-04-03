GenY Medium bags the digital marketing mandate for C.R.I. Pumps

New Update
GenY Medium, the digital marketing solution provider, has announced a partnership with C.R.I. Pumps, a fluid management solution provider.. As part of this collaboration, GenY Medium will be responsible for driving C.R.I. Pumps' digital marketing strategy and execution, leveraging their expertise in digital marketing to help C.R.I. Pumps reach new heights in their industry.
"We at GenY Medium are confident in our ability to develop and execute innovative digital marketing strategies that will not only increase brand awareness but also drive sales and customer engagement for C.R.I. Pumps," said Subroto Sen, CEO, of GenY Medium.
Dr. Sathya Narayanan , Head - Digital Marketing, C.R.I. Pumps also expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “With a robust global footprint, C.R.I. embodies the core values of Commitment, Reliability, and Innovation. The company continually strives to deliver exceptional value to its customers and fortify its global reach. With GenY Medium's extensive experience and proven track record in digital marketing, we are confident that our partnership will yield great results and help us achieve our goals."
GenY Medium's comprehensive digital marketing services will be tailored to C.R.I. Pumps' specific needs, ensuring that the strategies implemented are both effective and aligned with the company's overall objectives. This partnership will enable C.R.I. Pumps to leverage GenY Medium's expertise in areas such as performance marketing, content marketing, social media management, search engine optimization (SEO), and more.