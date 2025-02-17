GeOn partners with WolfzHowl for brand overhaul

Battrix, a manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for the mobility sector, has transitioned into Green Energy On (GeOn) to expand its offerings. The evolution reflects the company's growth into a provider of comprehensive green energy solutions, covering both mobility and energy storage.
To enable brand transformation, WolfzHowl has been brought on board as a partner for brand, customer and consumer strategy. The agency has been tasked with crafting the brand purpose and purpose-led positioning, embedding the brand into the sales engagement process and embedding the purpose into GeOn’s employees.
Khushi Kabra, VP of Strategy at GeOn, says "As a human organisation, we want the world to be greener and we as a business want more of that green. If we can help the world live and progress in green energy and leave behind a greener world for the next generations, that will truly make it a happy profit for us. Wolfzhowl was a fantastic find to enable us to do this transformation. Not only have they helped us craft our brand purpose, but they have also carved out an effective positioning that keeps our customers right at the heart of our beliefs and actions while empowering our sales function to deliver on that promise and sell effectively. We also believe that we will be able to truly deliver on our brand purpose if our employees believe in it and champion it. Wolfzhowl has been aiding us wonderfully on all these fronts."
Kalyan Ram Challapalli, Founder and Chief of Strategy at WolfzHowl, adds, “While we have worked across 30+ categories, along with social development, sustainability and green energy are close to our hearts. We are so glad that with all the expertise we have so far gathered in sustainability and green fields, we have been able to deploy in the GeOn business and brand transformation."
"It was a pleasure to work with two generations of the client system - Mr. Anand Kabra and Ms. Khushi Kabra to understand, learn from them about their business and deliver for them on the brand and customer and consumer fronts. To do good to the world, one has to be profitable and we were able to marry both. This strategic consult has been truly fulfilling for us and yielded more human satisfaction than just work satisfaction", added Kalyan.