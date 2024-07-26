George Koshy launches ‘anti-agency’ Huddle

George Koshy, the former director and Chief Commercial Officer at Cryptic, has teamed up with Sudhir Makhija to establish a new digital agency called 'Huddle.' In a LinkedIn post, Koshy described the agency's 'anti-agency' approach, highlighting their focus on addressing employee burnout and presenting 'Huddle' as a collective of problem solvers.
In the post, Koshy wrote, “We’ve turned a once noble profession, one I have loved every working day of my life, till I didn’t, into a dhandha, a business, like any other. We operate like Drugstore Compounders handing out pills, instead of Doctors who actually want to get to the heart of the problem. We treat our employees like bonded labour, instead of the talented folk they really are. We run our agencies like a sweatshop instead of the wonderful circus of curiosity and creativity it truly is.”
The agency’s bio reads, “The Huddle is not your average agency; it's a relentless problem-solving machine. We don't just scratch the surface; we dive deep into every marketing challenge, crafting precise solutions and deploying a full arsenal of tools—from mainline films and print ads to digital initiatives and influencer advocacy and performance marketing. At The Huddle, we're laser-focused on one goal: propelling your brand to the forefront, no matter what it takes.”
Koshy has nearly 25 years of industry experience, having started his career at Lowe Lintas and worked with various companies, including Cryptic, Innocean, Digitas India, TBWA/India, Hakuhodo, and Ogilvy and Mather Zambia.