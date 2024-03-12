Advertisment
Gigesh Gangadharan joins L&T Finance as Head of Digital Marketing

Having worked with brands such as Colgate, Garnier and L'Oréal, Gangadharan brings over 15 years of work experience to his new role at L & T Finance, where he will be heading Digital Marketing.

Gigesh Gangadharan

Gigesh Gangadharan, a seasoned digital marketing leader, has embarked on a new chapter in his career by assuming the role of Head of Digital Marketing at L&T Finance. His expertise and strategic insights have been improved through impactful roles in many organizations.  

Reflecting on his new position, Gangadharan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new journey as Head Digital Marketing at L&T Finance!".

With over 15 years of experience, Gangadharan has a track record in driving digital excellence for brands across FMCG, Pharma, and Media industries. 

Being the Digital Marketing & Media Lead for Consumer Healthcare at Sanofi and having previously worked at Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Gangadharan implemented precision marketing strategies, led a dynamic cross-functional team, regaining market share and contributing to substantial growth in sales for the companies. 

His expertise also extends to Star India, L'Oréal, Colgate Palmolive, Garnier and a lot more where he formulated digital marketing strategies for the brands. Notably, his achievements include launching digital-only brands and securing the L'Oreal Global Digital Award in 2014.

Demonstrating expertise in conceiving and implementing innovative digital marketing, performance marketing, and e-commerce strategies, he has worked on enhancing brand equity, engagement, and revenue.

