Gigesh Gangadharan joins L&T Finance as Head of Digital Marketing

Gigesh Gangadharan, a seasoned digital marketing leader, has embarked on a new chapter in his career by assuming the role of Head of Digital Marketing at L&T Finance. His expertise and strategic insights have been improved through impactful roles in many organizations.
Reflecting on his new position, Gangadharan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new journey as Head Digital Marketing at L&T Finance!".
With over 15 years of experience, Gangadharan has a track record in driving digital excellence for brands across FMCG, Pharma, and Media industries.