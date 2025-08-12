Glad U Came wins PR mandate for Global India Couture Week Season 6

Glad U Came has been appointed as the official PR partner for Global India Couture Week (GICW) Season 6. The mandate win was followed by a multi-agency pitch.
Through this partnership, the agency is expected to lead a 360° communications strategy, from designer visibility and celebrity dressing moments to influencer collaborations, red-carpet coverage and media storytelling across digital and traditional platforms.
Commenting on the collaboration, Maddie Amrutkar, Founder & CEO, Glad U Came, said, “We are thrilled to partner with GICW for its Mumbai debut for season 6. This collaboration is a celebration of creativity, culture and storytelling, spotlighting couture while honouring the legacy of Indian craftsmanship.”
Speaking about the partnership, Satyajit Mohanty, Founder & Director, GICW, added, “Glad U Came’s deep understanding of fashion and sharp media instincts make them the perfect partner to help shape our narrative for new-age audiences.”