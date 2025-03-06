Glad U Came secures influencer marketing mandate for Scarlett Cosmetic

Glad U Came, a PR and influencer marketing agency, has secured the influencer marketing mandate for Scarlett Cosmetic. Under this partnership, the agency will manage influencer collaborations, digital outreach, and community engagement to support the brand's presence in the beauty industry.
As part of the mandate, the agency will implement a multi-tiered influencer marketing strategy, working with beauty influencers, makeup artists, and lifestyle creators. The agency aims to enhance the brand's digital visibility and engage a wider audience through content-driven campaigns.
On securing the mandate, Maddie Amrutkar, Founder of Glad U Came, said, "Scarlett Cosmetic is redefining beauty with its bold, high-performance makeup products that inspire creativity and confidence. Our influencer marketing strategy will focus on amplifying the brand’s presence through compelling storytelling, authentic influencer collaborations, and community-driven content. We’re excited to partner with Scarlett Cosmetic and bring its vision to life in the digital beauty space.”