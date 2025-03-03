Glad U Came secures influencer marketing mandate for Wow Kulfi

Glad U Came, a PR and Influencer Marketing Agency, has secured the influencer marketing mandate for Wow Kulfi, the newest offering from Wow Momo Foods. As the official influencer marketing partner, the agency will oversee strategic influencer collaborations and digital amplification to enhance the brand's visibility and consumer engagement.
As part of the mandate, the agency will curate and execute a multi-tiered influencer marketing strategy, leveraging food bloggers, lifestyle influencers, and content creators to drive excitement and awareness. The agency will focus on fostering partnerships, executing engaging digital campaigns, and positioning the brand as the go-to frozen treat.
On securing the mandate, Maddie Amrutkar, Founder & CEO of Glad U Came, said,"Wow Kulfi is set to redefine the way India enjoys kulfi, blending tradition with innovation to create a delightful experience. Our influencer marketing strategy will focus on building an engaged digital community, generating high-impact content, and ensuring Wow Kulfi becomes a must-try brand for dessert lovers across the country. We’re thrilled to take this journey with them and amplify their story through powerful influencer-driven narratives.”