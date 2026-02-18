Glance partners with NVIDIA to accelerate visual Gen AI capabilities

Glance, a global consumer technology company working in AI-led agentic commerce, today announced it is accelerating the next phase of its Visual Generative AI stack with NVIDIA AI. The collaboration aims to enable real-time image and video generation with improved quality, while making Gen AI tools more widely accessible to consumers at scale.
By leveraging NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition along with NVIDIA TensorRTand NVFP4 inference, Glance’s agentic shopping platform will significantly enhance inference speed and efficiency for visual Gen AI workloads, optimising multiple production-grade workflows, including:
Personalised Image Generation – Transforming user selfies into high-quality avatars, enabling consumers to instantly explore looks, styles, and identities with realism and speed.
Text-Based Image Editing – Using natural language prompts to make seamless visual modifications, accelerating asset creation from stock imagery.
Text-to-Video Generation – Powering short-form video content creation using state-of-the-art generative video models.
These optimisations have enabled up to 20× faster image generation, and up to 16× faster video generation, while significantly lowering per-unit compute costs, based on Glance’s internal testing.
“Our collaboration with NVIDIA is core to how we are building Glance’s agentic shopping platform,” said Arvind Jayaprakash, Senior Vice President of Technology, Glance. “To make generative AI truly consumer-grade, it must be fast, visually compelling, and economically sustainable. Building our own Visual Gen AI stack and optimising it on NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform allows us to operate complex visual models efficiently at scale -- delivering real-time consumer-grade image and video generation with the performance and cost profile required for global adoption.”
“As Visual Gen AI moves from experimentation to production at scale, performance and efficiency become critical," said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia South, NVIDIA. “Glance’s agentic shopping platform demonstrates how accelerated computing can meet those demands by delivering real-time image and video generation.”