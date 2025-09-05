Globale Media appoints Vishal Singh as VP Agency & Advertiser Partnerships

Globale Media has announced the appointment of Vishal Singh as Vice President for Agency & Advertising Partnerships, on Friday.
With over two decades of experience across telecom, media, and digital advertising, Singh’s knowledge in brand management, business strategy, and marketing innovation is expected to support the agency's growth.
Singh’s earlier stints include Idea Cellular, Big FM, Spice Group, and Mindshare - a WPP Brand.
He has also led digital marketing and business growth at Moca Technology, where he served as India GM and Global Marketing Head.
Singh’s career includes building brand portfolios, scaling revenue models, and driving impactful marketing outcomes for both established enterprises and new-age businesses.
Commenting on his appointment, Singh said, “Globale Media’s growth trajectory and its vision of building performance-led, client-first, performance and branding solutions truly inspire me. At a time when adtech is transforming at a rapid pace, the opportunity to drive innovation and strengthen agency partnerships is immense. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to expand our agency ecosystem, deepen client engagement, and fuel measurable business outcomes for our partners.”
Bhavesh Talreja, Founder & CEO, Globale Media, said, “We are thrilled to have Vishal join Globale Media at such an exciting time in our journey. His vast experience across telecom, media, and adtech will bring a fresh perspective to our agency partnerships and client relationships. As Globale Media expands its footprint across geographies and diversifies into new business verticals, Vishal’s leadership will be pivotal in shaping our growth strategy and reinforcing our position as a global performance marketing powerhouse.”