Gnani.ai appoints Vasuta Agarwal as Chief Revenue Officer

Gnani.ai has appointed Vasuta Agarwal as its Chief Revenue Officer, as the voice-first agentic AI company looks to expand its global revenue strategy and scale beyond India.
In her new role, Agarwal will lead international go-to-market efforts, strengthen enterprise partnerships and align sales, marketing and customer success to drive adoption across key industries.
Agarwal brings nearly two decades of experience in digital business and strategy consulting. Before joining Gnani.ai, she spent more than 13 years at InMobi, most recently as Chief Business Officer, where she led monetisation across global consumer properties and grew topline revenues 2.5 times over two years. In that role, she managed a team of more than 200 people and oversaw annual revenues of over $150 million across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
She also served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Asia-Pacific at InMobi, managing profit and loss, revenue and client partnerships across markets including India, Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea and Australia, and scaling the regional business to more than $100 million.
In addition to her executive roles, Agarwal sits on the boards of IndiaMART InterMESH and Kaya, and has previously served on the board of Nephroplus. She has also been part of the governing council of IAMAI, the MMA APAC board and IAB Southeast Asia and India’s regional identity council.
Agarwal is active in mentorship initiatives, with a focus on supporting women in leadership.