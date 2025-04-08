Go! Biryan onboards Zaheer Iqbal as its brand ambassador

Go! Biryan has announced actor Zaheer Iqbal as its first brand ambassador.
A long-time fan of Go! Biryan, Zaheer often shared fun Instagram videos featuring their famous biryani — including lighthearted pranks on his wife, actress Sonakshi Sinha. One such video is where Zaheer playfully teased Sonakshi over his obsession with Go! Biryan, went viral recently, capturing the attention not just of fans but also the brand itself.
Recognizing this genuine love and connection, Go! Biryan approached Zaheer to come on board as its very first brand ambassador.
“I’ve been a long-time fan of the brand, and it’s an honour to become part of this incredible journey,” said Zaheer Iqbal. “I’ve always believed in enjoying good food without any fuss, and this place embodies that philosophy perfectly. The biryani here is unmatched, and I’m excited to be able to share that love with more people.”
“We are extremely excited to have Zaheer Iqbal on board as the first-ever brand ambassador of Go! Biryan. His genuine love for our biryani and his natural connection with people perfectly resonate with what our brand stands for — authenticity, warmth, and great food experiences.” says’ Shehzaad Lokhandwala Co-Founder, Go! Biryan.