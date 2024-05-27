Goafest 2024 onboards 50+ partners for the 17th edition

Goafest 2024 has unveiled its supporting partners for its 17th edition. Scheduled to take place from May 29th to 31st, 2024 at The Westin Mumbai, Powai Lake, Goafest continues to drive interest for curated integrations and engagement from an array of brands. Supporting Goafest 2024 as the ‘Co-presenting’ partner is Snapchat along with WhatsApp as the ‘Technology Partner’, and Hindustan Times as the ‘Digital Partner’.
50 brands and platforms have partnered with Goafest 2024 for various integrations. Welcoming brands include Tata Motors, Mondelez, ITC Foods, Britannia, Guinness World Records, NoBroker, and MakeMyTrip, to platforms like ShareChat, Sony Liv, Flipkart Ads, Amazon Ads, Spotify, MiQ, The Trade Desk and Whisper Media.
Additionally, broadcasters, publishers and content studios including ABP News, Amar Ujala, Dainik Bhaskar, Dainik Jagran, Dangal TV, Disney Star, Eenadu, Femina, Flowers TV, Goldmines Telefilms, Malayala Manorama, Mathrubhumi, News18 Network, Radio City, Rajasthan Patrika, Sakal Media, Sakshi, Sri Adhikari Bros, Sun TV, The Hindu Group, TV9, Viacom18, Vijayavani and Zee Media have also partnered with Goafest 2024 in different calibres. PepsiCo, Kingfisher, Pernod Ricard continue their association with Goafest as Beverage Partners.
Speaking on these partnerships and engagements, Prasanth Kumar, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and CEO of GroupM, South Asia said, “We are delighted to have Snapchat as our Co-presenting Partner, WhatsApp as our Technology Partner and Hindustan Times as our Digital Partner, for Goafest this year. As South Asia’s largest creative fest, Goafest’s incredible significance continues to attract brands and advertisers, presenting them with an opportunity to deepen their engagement with the industry at large. On behalf of the organizing team, we welcome and are very thankful to all our partners and look forward to forging successful long-term associations that celebrate creativity, foster knowledge and thrive with adaptability.”