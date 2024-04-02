Goibibo onboards Jayaram and Kalidas as its brand ambassadors

Goibibo announces the onboarding of the iconic father-son duo Jayaram and Kalidas as its brand ambassadors. This announcement furthers Goibibo’s localised approach to brand communication and product curation.
The announcement coincides with the launch of the brand’s first digital film starring the dynamic duo. The film references a popular scene from ‘Panchatanthiram’ keeping the trope of recreating iconic movie scenes, as previously demonstrated by the brand's iconic #Goibebo campaign starring Kareena Kapoor Khan who was onboarded as the brand ambassador last year.
Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, of Goibibo, said, "In an era where travel preferences evolve rapidly, and no two trips taken are alike, Goibibo recognizes the need for tailored experiences not just in terms of products/services, but also in terms of brand communications. Collaborating with Jayaram and Kalidas was a natural choice, given their remarkable ability to resonate with audiences of all ages. Through humour and relatability, we aspire to empower travellers in the southern states of India to make better travel choices with Goibibo."
Jayaram and Kalidas added, "As brand ambassadors, we are delighted to embody the rich culture and cinematic heritage of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Through this partnership, we aim to integrate Goibibo’s value proposition into our community, creating memorable travel experiences that resonate with all of us. We look forward to a wonderful journey with Goibibo and our audience.”
The campaign, conceptualized by the agency Mind Your Language!, showcases the brand's commitment to delivering value to customers, offering an extensive selection of hotels, discounts and much more.
Deepan Ramachandran, Founder and Chief Creative Officer and Pandiyaraj M, Co-founder and Creative Director, of Mind Your Language!, shared, "Our collaboration with Goibibo marks a significant milestone, promising an iconic journey that solidifies its standing as a leading travel player. As their South India experts, we're thrilled to introduce the legendary duo from Panchathanthiram, Jayaram and Kalidas, as the perfect travel companions. Through this campaign, we aim to match the energy and fun of national ads, infused with local insights and flavours, ensuring a memorable experience for all."