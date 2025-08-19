Goldmine Advertising wins advertising and digital service mandate for RAMP Programme

Goldmine Advertising Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the advertising and digital services partner by the Maharashtra Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation (MSSIDC) Ltd. for a three-year term to promote the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Programme.
MSSIDC, designated as the Nodal Agency by the Government of Maharashtra, responsible for implementing the RAMP Program in the state, is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME) and the World Bank. It is aimed at enhancing the competitiveness and growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Maharashtra.
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, the RAMP Programme aims to address key challenges faced by MSMEs.