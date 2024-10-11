Good Glamm Group acquires Sirona Hygiene in ₹450 crore deal

Good Glamm Group has acquired Sirona Hygiene for ₹450 crores ($60 million) in an all-cash transaction, marking one of the largest cash exits for a direct-to-consumer startup in India, especially in the FemTech space.
Sirona Hygiene, cofounded by Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj in 2014-15, specialises in women’s health products, including innovations like the PeeBuddy, menstrual cups, and herbal period pain patches. The company has sold over 20 lakh menstrual cups and 50 lakh PeeBuddy devices. The Bajaj brothers stepped down from active roles earlier this year and have resigned as directors. The acquisition includes benefits for Sirona employees, such as accelerated ESOP vesting.
Good Glamm Group previously invested ₹100 crores in the company, yielding returns for early investors. Since the investment, the company has tripled its revenue and launched initiatives like the Sirona Foundation, which has educated over 100,000 girls on menstrual hygiene. Deep Bajaj reflected on the acquisition as validation of their efforts, acknowledging the challenges faced during Sirona's journey.
As per reports, Darpan Sanghvi, Founder and CEO of Good Glamm Group said, "With Sirona's pioneering spirit and our collective resources, we are excited to elevate the brand to new heights, creating a lasting impact on women's wellness globally through innovative solutions and products.”
Good Glamm Group, founded in 2021, owns brands like MyGlamm and The Moms Co., and operates content platforms reaching 150 million monthly users. It is backed by investors like Warburg Pincus and Accel. The acquisition aligns with Good Glamm Group’s strategy to expand its presence in the wellness sector, furthering its commitment to women’s health and hygiene.