Google announces AI skilling, infrastructure and partnerships in India at AI Impact Summit

As leaders met in New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit, Google announced a series of investments and partnerships focused on AI infrastructure, public sector capacity, scientific research and skills development.
The company recently committed $15 billion to build foundational AI infrastructure in India, including a full-stack AI hub that will house gigawatt-scale computing capacity and an international subsea cable gateway.
Addressing world leaders at the summit, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also spoke about AI’s impact on employment.
"AI will undeniably reshape the workforce - automating some roles, evolving others and creating entirely new careers. Twenty years ago, the concept of a professional ‘YouTube Creator’ didn’t exist; today, there are upwards of 60 million around the world," Pichai said.
Google also announced the America-India Connect initiative to expand fiber-optic routes linking the United States, India and parts of the Southern Hemisphere.
In a blog post, the company said the initiatives are aimed at expanding access to AI tools and digital connectivity.
To strengthen public sector use of AI, Google announced a $30 million Google.org Global AI for Government Innovation Impact Challenge and a $30 million Google.org AI for Science Impact Challenge to support researchers and public service projects. It also said Google DeepMind will partner with Indian government bodies and local institutions as part of its National Partnerships for AI initiative.
In collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, it is launching a Google Center for Climate Technology to support research and adoption of AI-powered climate solutions.
On skills development, it will roll out an AI Professional Certificate program in partnership with governments, educational institutions and employers. In India, it will work with Wadhwani AI to extend the program to students and early-career professionals.
The company also announced a partnership with Karmayogi Bharat to support the Mission Karmayogi civil service training program. Google Cloud provides infrastructure for the iGOT Karmayogi platform, to support public servants across districts, according to the blog.
Google outlined product updates aimed at expanding access and safety, including a live speech-to-speech translation model supporting more than 70 languages, enhancements to Search Live and Lens, and new exam preparation features in the Gemini app for students in India. It also highlighted its SynthID verification tool in Gemini that has been used by journalists and citizen fact checkers.