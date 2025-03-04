Google certifies Analytic Edge as partner for Meridian marketing platform

Analytic Edge, provider of marketing and sales analytics solutions, announced that it is now a certified partner in APAC for Google’s Meridian Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) platform. Meridian is an open-source MMM platform built by Google to help advertisers measure the impact of their marketing spends on sales and make smarter, data-driven decisions on marketing strategy and budgets.
For the Meridian partnership, Analytic Edge will serve as a consulting and modelling partner to help Google’s advertisers develop MMMs using Meridian. This is useful for advertisers as they can leverage Analytic Edge’s experience gained from delivering 3000+ MMMs over the past 3 years across multiple domains. Advertisers can also tap into a pool of the company's data scientists and analysts who are certified on Meridian.
The company has worked closely as a Measurement Partner to Google for several years, including delivering multiple MMMs for its own advertisers. The MMMs were delivered using Analytic Edge’s always-on MMM platform, Demand Drivers.
Commenting on the partnership, Santosh Nair, Co-Founder and Director, Analytic Edge, said, “Analytic Edge is excited to apply our extensive MMM experience and to partner with Google on Meridian. Meridian integrates technical innovations to assess the indirect impact of search on marketing channels in the consumer journey. It enhances the measurement of “Reach” and “Frequency” for YouTube campaigns, helping advertisers with campaign planning. The seamless integration with Google MMM Data Platform boosts productivity in data processing and improves the accuracy of the data used in the model. Our collaboration on Meridian will help advertisers better understand the interactions between channels and improve their campaign strategies.”