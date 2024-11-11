Google India's Mansi Khanna elevated to Director of Ads, Brand and Reputation Marketing

Mansi Khanna, formerly Google India’s Head of Ads Marketing for Large Customers and SMBs, has been promoted to Director of Ads, Brand, and Reputation Marketing, as announced in a LinkedIn post.
In her new position, Khanna will oversee ads marketing for large businesses and small-to-medium-sized enterprises, supporting Indian businesses in utilising Google’s platform. She will also lead brand and reputation marketing efforts to enhance the company's role in fostering an informed and engaged society in India.
With more than a decade at Google, Khanna began her career as a project manager at consulting firm Inductis, followed by a role at Strategic Decisions Group. She joined the company as a Product Marketing Manager for SMB Global Marketing in the U.S. in 2014, before moving to Google India in 2015 as Head of Consumer Marketing for Devices, Services and Assistant.