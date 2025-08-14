Google India's Marketing Director Neha Barjatya leaves after 14 years

Neha Barjatya, Marketing Director at Google India, has stepped down after over a decade at the company. She shared it in a post on her LinkedIn.
Barjatya wrote, “After nearly 14 incredible years, I am moving on from Google. It's hard to put into words what this journey has meant to me...it’s truly been the ride of a lifetime.”
She thanked the company for helping her "push past hurdles, stay grounded in purpose and never lose sight of what's possible," further acknowledging her colleagues.
With nearly two decades of experience in marketing and brand strategy, earlier, Barjatya founded and led the Internet Saathi initiative in partnership with Tata Trusts. From 2011 to 2017, she headed business marketing and digitising India initiatives at Google. Before joining Google, she worked in marketing and branded content at Viacom18 and began her career as a marketing executive at Zee Turner.