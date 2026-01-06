Google India elevates Siddharth Shekhar to Director, LCS India

Siddharth Shekhar has been elevated to Director, LCS, at Google India, expanding his responsibilities to include government and public sector, banking and financial services, education and automotive sectors.
Announcing the move in a LinkedIn post, Shekhar wrote, “I’m happy to announce that I’m starting a new position as Director, LCS, Google India!” He added that he would be managing “sectors that are truly the backbone of the Indian economy - Government & Public Sector, BFSI, Education and Auto.”
Shekhar said the timing of the role was significant given advances in AI. “With the rapid advancements in Google’s AI efforts, we have a unique opportunity to partner with industry leaders to tackle complex problems and drive real, measurable growth,” he wrote.
In his new role, Shekhar is expected to oversee the company’s large customer sales (LCS) engagement across the sectors, working with partners on the adoption of Google’s platforms and technologies.
Shekhar has been with Google for nearly a decade. Before the elevation, he served as Industry Head for Technology, Media, Entertainment and Telecom. He earlier led the media and entertainment vertical.
Prior to joining Google, Shekhar worked at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., where he held roles including project manager in the CEO’s office and head of retail sales for west and east India. He has also held sales and strategy roles at Disney Star and Technopak Advisors, and earlier worked as a project management consultant.