Google to sponsor Portfolio Night 2025, Mumbai & Delhi events announced

Google has been announced as the exclusive global sponsor of Portfolio Night 2025, the worldwide advertising portfolio review program organised by The One Club for Creativity.
The annual initiative, established in 2003, connects aspiring creatives with leading industry professionals through portfolio reviews, networking and recruitment sessions across multiple cities.
As part of its sponsorship, Google is expected to provide the brief for the Portfolio Night All-Stars competition, where selected young creatives from participating cities will work in teams and present their pitches to a panel that includes representatives from Google.
In India, BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group and TBWA\India will jointly host a virtual session in Mumbai on October 6, followed by an in-person event on October 7. Storm Communications will organise the Delhi edition on November 8.
Winners from each city will take part in the All-Stars program, culminating in a final presentation, with the top team earning a trip to New York during The One Club’s Creative Week 2026.
Portfolio Night 2025 will take place in 24 cities globally, with further details on hosts and ticketing available on The One Club’s website.