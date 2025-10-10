Gourmet Investments elevates Shambhavi Mishra to Head of Marketing

Gourmet Investments Pvt. Ltd. has elevated Shambhavi Mishra as Head of Marketing, expanding her responsibilities to cover the company’s full portfolio of global dining brands, including P.F. Chang’s, PizzaExpress, and Chili’s American Grill & Bar.
Mishra, updating her expanded role in a post on LinkedIn, wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Group Head of Marketing at Gourmet Investments Pvt. Ltd.”.
Over the past two years, Mishra led marketing for PizzaExpress and Chili’s, focusing on digital-first strategies, consumer engagement, and high-impact campaigns. In her new role, she will work to strengthen brand presence and cultural relevance across India’s evolving dining landscape.
Previously, as AVP-Marketing at Impresario Handmade Restaurants, Mishra managed strategy for brands including SOCIAL, antiSOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, Boss Burger, Lucknowee, and HungLi across more than 47 locations nationwide. She has also led collaborations with companies and IPs such as Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, Tinder, Bumble, Budweiser, Absolut, Flipkart, Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, and Gully Gang.
Mishra has created original initiatives like Fresh Cuts, Satrangi Mela, Culture Chutney, and Deluxe Thali, integrating art, music, sustainability, inclusivity, and diversity into brand experiences.