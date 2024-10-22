Gozoop Creative appoints Amisha Gulati as President

Gozoop,has hired Amisha Gulati as its new President of Gozoop Creative, the group’s creative agency. This move further strengthens Gozoop’s leadership and adds towards its vision of building India’s own independent network.
With more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing and brand management, Gulati has built a career distinguished by leadership positions on both the agency side at Schbang and Sociowash and the brand side at Zee5.
In her new role, she will leverage her experience to strengthen business operations, cultivate strong client relationships, ladder the team, and deliver marketing strategies that reinforces Gozoop Creative’s position in the market.
Commenting on her new mandate, Amisha Gulati, President, Gozoop Creative said, “Gozoop has built a strong reputation of building a fundamentally strong organization that leads with performance as well as values. Over the years Gozoop has built long standing partnerships with its clients and its people. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to drive innovation, craft creative brand campaigns, and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”
Rohan Bhansali, Chairman & Co-Founder of Gozoop Group commented, “Our strategy is simple. Get the best people in the industry and give them the best environment to succeed. In Amisha, we found a leader who has the strong will to do and be the best, coupled with a value system that aligns strongly with Gozoop. We welcome Amisha not only as a great leader but also as a great ladder to build Gozoop for the long.”