Gozoop Creative Digital, the creative arm of Gozoop Group, announced its social media mandate for the International Masters League (IML). Starting from 22nd February, this global cricket league brings together players like Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Jonty Rhodes, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, Kumar Sangakkara and many more in an exciting one-month-long tournament featuring 6 teams competing in a dynamic league-then-knockouts format across 3 venues..
As part of this mandate, the agency will develop a social media strategy to enhance IML’s brand visibility, drive engagement, and foster a strong community across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube. The creative agency is also leading the ideation of digital content including the on-ground digital coverage, exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, and engaging collaborative content with cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Kumar Sangakkara, Jonty Rhodes, Lendl Simmons, Monty Panesar, and Chris Gayle.
Speaking on the mandate win, Amisha Gulati, President, Gozoop Creative Digital, said, "Cricket is more than just a sport in India; it’s an emotion that connects millions. With the International Masters League, we have a unique opportunity to bring together legendary cricketers and passionate fans through powerful storytelling and engaging social experiences. With the International Masters League, we have a unique opportunity to tap into the immense admiration for cricket's legendary players, whose iconic careers have shaped the sport’s history. By combining their star power with India's unwavering love for these cricketers, we aim to create compelling storytelling and immersive social experiences that resonate with fans on a personal level. At Gozoop Creative Digital, we thrive on crafting narratives that spark conversations, and we are excited to partner with IML to make this league an unmissable event on social media.”
Excited about this partnership Melroy D'souza, CEO, PMG Sports, International Master’s League underscores, “Our vision is to create an immersive experience that resonates with cricket fans globally, and Gozoop Creative Digital’s expertise in crafting engaging and impactful digital narratives will help us achieve that. Their strategic approach will ensure that the International Master’s League not only reaches a wider international audience but also builds a strong, interactive community of cricket enthusiasts.”