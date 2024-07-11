GOZOOP Group elevates Amyn Ghadiali as Country Head - India

Amyn Ghadiali has been elevated to Country Head - India (GZ Creative Digital) at GOZOOP Group, as per his LinkedIn update.
Previously, Ghadiali was the President - Business & Integration at the group. He has been a part of the group for over eight years in several key roles with responsibilities like driving business and spearheading the strategy and creative division, strategy division and more. Ghadiali has had a brief stint at the agency from October 2012 to June 2014.
Having started his journey with a three-month internship at Appco India, a marketing and sales firm that specializes in BTL activities, he soon moved towards Public Relations and Brand Solutions at Molecule Communications. He worked with brands like 109 F, Videocon Mobile Phones, Videocon D2H, and Provogue amongst others during his stint in PR.
From here he segued into Social Media, which eventually blossomed into a full-fledged Digital Marketing career, culminating in integrated mainline campaigns. He has spearheaded major brand campaigns across the country, helming both strategy and communication. Ghadiali has worked on brands like Star Plus, Star Bharat, Star Gold, Viacom18, HRX, Pizza Express, Mumbai Indians, Mahindra Lifespaces, Hypercity, Parle Nutricrunch, EVC, Ace Blend, Major Brands, and many more.
Ghadiali was responsible for the strategy for the X (formerly Twitter) handle for Mumbai Police. His social media experience comes from stints at agencies like Trivone Digital Services and WATConsult.