GOZOOP Group bags the integrated creative & social media mandate for Love Depot

Global independent integrated marketing group, GOZOOP Group recently bagged the integrated creative and social media mandate for pleasure superstore - Love Depot, owned by TTK Healthcare Ltd. The mandate will be serviced by the group’s headquarters in Mumbai.
The responsibilities of the group include crafting & executing a creative strategy for the brand across all touchpoints. The group will be leveraging a multi-channel approach across conventional and unconventional platforms to tackle the challenges of the sexual wellness category.
TTK Healthcare Ltd. is a leading consumer goods firm and is also home to several consumer brands like Skore Condoms, Woodwards Gripe Water and Eva Deodorants. They have been the first company to introduce condoms to India back in the 1950s and also the first Indian company to manufacture them back in the 1960s.
Love Depot's offerings include International and Indian pleasure brands to Indian consumers. Intending to normalize the pursuit of pleasure, the brand is working hard to destigmatise the category as a whole and provide a one-stop shop for all things pleasure.
About partnering with GOZOOP Group, Arjun Siva, Head of Digital & eCommerce for TTK Healthcare shared, “We are looking forward to our partnership with GOZOOP Group and to work collaboratively in this journey of fearlessly pushing the envelope and breaking boundaries. We want to make pleasure accessible for everyone and we look forward to engaging with our audiences through open dialogue and education which will drive acceptance.”
“In today's tactical and transactional world of marketing, collaborating with Love Depot is a delight. Their dedication to purpose-driven marketing aims to alter the perceptions around pleasure and challenge stereotypes. Excitingly, we're positioned to pioneer a new category while shattering it at the same time. One-line brief is to simply #BreakTheBox!” shared Amyn Ghadiali, President - Business & Integration, GOZOOP Group.
Recently, GOZOOP group entered into a strategic collaboration with Puretech Digital and formed GZPure to boost media and brand capabilities.