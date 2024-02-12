GOZOOP Group bags integrated marketing mandate for BN Group

GOZOOP Group, a global independent integrated marketing group, recently secured the integrated marketing mandate for the edible oil manufacturing company - BN Group. The mandate will be serviced by the group's Mumbai office.
The responsibilities of the mandate include crafting an overarching brand communication strategy, which effectively conveys the brand persona and philosophy. Leveraging a multi-channel approach, above-the-line (ATL) and below-the-line (BTL) marketing, alongside online, offline and point-of-sale (POS) advertising efforts will be undertaken.
Championing social media platforms, a distinct and engaging digital brand presence will be established to build camaraderie with audiences online and boost brand recognisability and visibility. Other duties include curating brand campaigns which spotlight creativity and imagination and analyzing and reviewing customer perceptions across platforms.
Commenting on the partnership, Anubhav Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, BN Group shared, “BN Group is delighted to partner with GOZOOP as our integrated marketing partner on this transformative journey. Their proven track record of crafting cohesive, data-driven campaigns across all channels perfectly aligns with our vision for maximizing brand engagement and achieving our marketing goals. We are confident that this partnership will be instrumental in amplifying our message and forging innovative and impactful connections with our customers.”
“It truly is thrilling to be associated with one of the leading FMCG edible oil manufacturers - BN Group. It is not often that a new brand is launched in this category and, we at GOZOOP are really enthusiastic to kickstart the campaign,” shared Mohit Ahuja, President, GOZOOP Group.
Recently the GOZOOP Group entered into a strategic collaboration with Puretech Digital to form “GZPure” which is aimed at further strengthening brand and media capabilities.