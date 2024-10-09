Gozoop Group & Vicara PR form joint venture to launch a PR division

Gozoop Group, in a move to elevate its service offerings and amplify its growth trajectory, has signed a JV with Vicara PR, a Mumbai-based Public Relations firm. This collaboration aims to create a comprehensive Public Relations division for Gozoop Group, aiming to enhance its service offerings and drive mutual growth.
By merging Vicara PR's knowledge in public relations with Gozoop's digital marketing capabilities, the joint venture aims for 100% growth in the next 12 months, bringing in new clients and expanding Gozoop's reach into key sectors. Through this collaboration, Gozoop Group will enhance its service suite with specialised public relations services to navigate new-age brands' unique challenges and opportunities.
Jigar Chatwani, Co-Founder, Vicara PR, expressed, "We're excited to join forces with Gozoop Group as a creative PR division that merges our expertise. This partnership will enable us to develop innovative communication strategies that enhance brand narratives and proactively address real-time challenges. By combining Vicara PR's strengths with Gozoop’s digital marketing prowess, we’re set to deliver impactful solutions that benefit both our organisations and our clients, driving growth and resilience in today’s competitive landscape."
Rohan Bhansali, Co-Founder & Chairman at Gozoop Group, added "Our partnership with Vicara PR marks a significant step towards realising our vision of building India’s own homegrown advertising network. The stellar team at Vicara brings in solid domain expertise, independent thinking and a strong alignment towards the Gozoop value system. By integrating Vicara’s PR prowess, we'll amplify our capabilities to provide integrated solutions to our clients.”