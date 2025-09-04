Gozoop Group & YAAP announce merger deal estimated at over Rs 100 cr

Gozoop Group, an integrated CX and marketing services network, has announced the merger with YAAP (Yaap Digital), an integrated digital marketing company. The agency noted, the transaction is estimated to be valued at over Rs 100 crores.
The agency noted, the transaction will involve a mix of equity and cash, and will be subject to due diligence, regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions.
Following the completion of the deal, the combined entity will be led by YAAP. The merger is expected to bring together the strengths of both companies across areas such as performance media, customer experience, creative, influencer and creator marketing, analytics, and technology-driven solutions.
Speaking on the collaboration, Atul Hegde, Founder, YAAP, said, “At YAAP, our mission has always been to build a future-ready, independent network from India that blends creativity, technology, and culture at scale. With Gozoop, we are taking a decisive step toward that global ambition. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve brands with world-class solutions while staying true to our Indian roots. Together, we aim to create a network that is not only homegrown but also globally competitive - one that sets new benchmarks for the industry.”
Rohan Bhansali & Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Co-founders, Gozoop Group, added, “We envision this to be more than a coming together of two companies. It’s about strengthening India’s independent narrative in the global marketing and communications landscape. With YAAP and Gozoop combined forces, we are excited to build a future where creativity, technology, and independence define the next chapter of Indian advertising.”
Leadership structure, governance frameworks, and integration plans are expected to be announced once the transaction moves toward closure.