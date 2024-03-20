GOZOOP Group appoints Priyanka Sharma as Group Director

GOZOOP Group has appointed Priyanka Sharma as Group Director - Brand Communications. Based out of the group’s Mumbai headquarters, she will report to Mohit Ahuja, President, GOZOOP Group.
In her new stint at GOZOOP Group, she will be managing a cluster of brands across sectors like Dell, Tim Hortons, Paytm Money, Love Depot, DBS Bank etc. She will be responsible for strengthening existing client relationships and nurturing new ones. She will further streamline all client-related activities and act as an advisor to all stakeholders.
Before her appointment at GOZOOP Group, she was associated with Mirum India as Group Head. In her career spanning over 12 years, she has worked with brands such as Franklin Templeton, AMFI, RBL Bank, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Kansai Nerolac Paints, H&R Johnson Tiles among others.
Commenting on her appointment, Priyanka Sharma, Group Director, Brand Communications, GOZOOP Group shared, “At GOZOOP, I resonate with their spirit of doing outstanding work and helping our clients achieve extraordinary success in their journeys. I am ecstatic to kickstart my journey here at GOZOOP and work in collaboration with exceptional minds of industry and experience the flourishing culture, which is sure to further fuel my passion for advertising.”
“The right people are our biggest assets. Priyanka comes up with the experience, hunger and most importantly value system that resonates with the GOZOOP culture. She will be helping us deepen relationships with some of our key clients and as a derivative produce a body of work that enhances our creative capabilities. We look forward to #BreakTheBox with Priyanka,” shared Rohan Bhansali, Chairman & Co-Founder, GOZOOP Group.