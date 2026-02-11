Gracenote extends metadata partnership with Google

Nielsen’s Gracenote said it will continue its partnership with Google under a new multi-year agreement aimed at supporting entertainment information across Google’s consumer products and services, including AI-driven experiences.
Gracenote provides entertainment metadata covering television, movies and sports. The firm said its data will continue to be used to organise and update entertainment-related information across Google platforms.
Commenting on the continued partnership, Jared Grusd, CEO, Gracenote. “We’re excited to continue our work with Google to make it easier for people everywhere to find and watch the entertainment content they love. Our meticulously crafted, highly structured data will help Google power more intuitive, AI-driven content discovery, and this partnership is a major step toward creating better experiences for consumers everywhere.”
Gracenote’s database includes curated and human-verified metadata used across the entertainment industry. It combines editorial processes with automated systems to maintain and update its data.
Under the renewed agreement, the firms will continue working to improve the organisation and accuracy of video and sports information, particularly as more users rely on AI-powered discovery tools to access content.