GREW Solar names Divyanshu Parnami as National Sales Head - Mid-Market & Distribution Business

GREW Solar has appointed Divyanshu Parnami as National Sales Head - Mid-Market and Distribution Business, as announced on Monday.
Parnami has more than three decades of experience in sales, marketing and business development across the renewable energy and engineering sectors. He has previously worked in senior sales leadership roles at solar manufacturers Vikram Solar and Goldi Solar Pvt. Ltd., where he was involved in strengthening commercial operations and distribution networks.
His earlier career includes leadership positions at Jakson Engineering Limited, Kalthia Group, Honeywell Automation India Pvt. Ltd. and Borosil Glass Works Ltd., spanning multiple industries.
Commenting on the appointment, Hardip Singh, Chief Operating Officer, GREW Solar, said, “We are pleased to welcome Divyanshu to the GREW Solar leadership team. His vast experience and strategic insights will be pivotal as we expand our mid-market and distribution business, further consolidating our position in India’s growing renewable energy landscape.”
Divyanshu Parnami said, “I am excited to join GREW Solar at a time when India’s solar industry is witnessing a remarkable transformation. I look forward to collaborating with our partners and teams to accelerate growth, strengthen our market presence, and make renewable energy more accessible across sectors.”
Parnami holds an academic background in mathematics. The brand said his appointment is part of its efforts to strengthen leadership as it expands its sales and distribution operations nationwide.