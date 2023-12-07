Grey Group India appoints Anup Bhaskar as Senior VP and Business Head

Grey Group India (Grey and AutumnGrey) has announced the appointment of Anup Bhaskar as Senior Vice President and Business Head, North. Bhaskar will lead the agency's new growth plans, build integrated business strategies, form important business relationships and deliver effective service to all the agency's clients in the North region.
Bhaskar joins in from Lowe Lintas, where he was last serving as Vice President in a business role. He was associated with the agency for 15 years managing a large part of the portfolio of brands and did a stint in Account Planning within the network.
In his career span of 19 years, Bhaskar has also held account management roles at Rediffusion, DDB Mudra, and Vyas Giannetti Creative.
His experience covers business and strategy roles across a broad spectrum of global and Indian brands, spanning diverse categories. He has driven integrated advertising mandates and perception-changing campaigns across brands such as Google, Maruti Suzuki, Idea Cellular, Pernod Ricard and Sun Pharma OTC.
On joining the agency, Bhaskar said, "Joining Grey feels like a homecoming of sorts. Meeting Anusha and Sandipan and understanding their vision for this esteemed agency has made me very excited to join. I am thrilled to be leading the Delhi unit and look forward to continuing Grey Group's `Famously Effective' philosophy."
Anusha Shetty, Chairperson and Group CEO, Grey Group India, said, "We are excited to have Anup onboard. Anup has a rare blend of logic, EQ, and a natural connection with people. We are looking at promising times ahead."