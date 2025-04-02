Grey India announces Harsh Kapadia as Chief Creative Officer

Grey has announced the appointment of Harsh Kapadia as Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Grey India. Kapadia, who was previously CCO at MRM New York, will be based in India and report to Grey’s Global Chief Creative Officer, Gabriel Schmitt.
Kapadia’s appointment is aimed at strengthening Grey's creative capabilities in the Indian market. With experience at VML and JWT, he returns to the WPP network with a background in both local and international advertising.
"Bringing together the proven leadership of Anusha Shetty with the creative vision of Harsh, whose experience spans the spectrum from cutting-edge AI-driven technology solutions to time-tested traditional advertising, sets Grey India up for an exciting future,” said Sarah Trombetta, Chief Executive Officer, Grey APAC. “This breadth of world-class expertise will allow us to craft uniquely effective campaigns that resonate with diverse Indian consumers across all platforms and touchpoints."
Kapadia will work alongside Anusha Shetty, CEO of Grey India, overseeing operations across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. Their focus will be on developing creative solutions tailored to the Indian market while maintaining global relevance.
Gabriel Schmitt stated, "India presents a tremendous opportunity, both culturally and economically. We need to be at the forefront of marketing and communications, creating exceptional work for the remarkable brands we represent there. Harsh’s experience in New York, London, Melbourne and India, coupled with his deep understanding of the local culture, makes him the ideal leader to drive lasting value for our clients. With Harsh and Anusha at the helm, our clients will gain a significant creative advantage and unparalleled client partnerships. Can’t wait to see the ideas flowing."
Anusha Shetty added, "Harsh's return to India is an extraordinary win for Grey. He is a well-known creative force with deep experience across brands and strongly believes in the application of technology to ideas and ideas to technology; we couldn’t have asked for a stronger addition to leadership."
Kapadia, originally from Mumbai, has worked across four continents and led campaigns for brands such as Google, Reckitt, Motorola, Lego, New Balance, and Diageo.
“I’m thrilled to continue my global journey while returning to WPP and lead Grey India at such a transformative moment. Partnering with Anusha and the exceptional team at Grey, I’m eager to harness the philosophy of Cultural MacGyverism, blending rich local insights with cutting-edge marketing, to create work that drives real business impact,” said Harsh.
Sarah Trombetta also announced that Sandipan Bhattacharyya, after nearly a decade with Grey India, will be moving on to a new opportunity. “We want to thank him for his contributions during his tenure and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” she said.