Grey India names Kunal Solanki as Senior Vice President, Business – West

Grey India has appointed Kunal Solanki as Senior Vice President, Business – West. He brings over two decades of experience in brand strategy and account management across agencies such as Lintas, Publicis, Ogilvy, BPG, BBDO, Havas, and McCann.
A Commerce graduate with a postgraduate degree in Advertising & Marketing from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, Solanki has worked across sectors including healthcare, FMCG, automobiles, education, and nutrition in both Indian and Middle Eastern markets.
In this new role, he will be responsible for overseeing client relationships and business operations in the western region.
Speaking on the appointment, Anusha Shetty, Chairperson and group CEO, Grey India, said "Kunal’s depth of experience that manifests as a matured, calm and intuitive professional makes him a strong asset to our leadership team. His cross-functional expertise and passion for building brands align perfectly with our vision of driving transformative business solutions for our clients”.
Outside of work, Kunal has a background in sports, having represented India in Table Tennis at the international level. He has also competed at state and district levels. He continues to stay engaged in sports, including Snooker and Pickleball.
Commenting on his new role, Kunal said, “I am thrilled to join Grey India at a time of exciting transformation and growth. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to leverage our capabilities to help our clients navigate through today’s complex business challenges. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get started!”