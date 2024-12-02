GRM Overseas has appointed Barun Prabhakar as its Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his new role, he will lead the brand marketing initiatives for GRM’s portfolio, which includes both domestic and international brands. His role will also emphasise on enhancing the brands' presence both internationally and within the domestic markets, while also playing a key role in the growth of the Food FMCG business, which the company is focussed on presently.
Prabhakar brings over 20 years of experience in driving business growth, building brands, and leading high-performing teams. He has a experience in the consumer industry and has delivered a number of assignments for various companies like Leayan Global (Red Chief Shoes), Wildcraft, Woodland, and most recently at Liberty Shoes, where he successfully revitalised the brand with campaigns.
Atul Garg, Managing Director of GRM Overseas, commented, "We are thrilled to have Barun join our team and are confident that together we will achieve remarkable milestones and solidify GRM's position as a global leader in food solutions. Barun will lead the next leg of brand establishment for GRM, which started with the signing of the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as its brand ambassador. We will remain focussed on solidifying our position in the Tier II and Tier III cities, with a specific on the youth population. Leveraging his past experiences, Barun will help us in achieving our target of high single digit market share in the food FMCG industry in India, while our strategy of having multiple brand and multiple products would contribute positively to our growth. This marks an exciting chapter in GRM’s journey toward becoming a global leader in both staples and new-age food solutions.”
GRM Overseas appoints Barun Prabhakar as Group Chief Marketing Officer
In his new role, Prabhakar will lead the brand marketing initiatives for GRM’s portfolio, which includes both domestic and international brands.
GRM Overseas has appointed Barun Prabhakar as its Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his new role, he will lead the brand marketing initiatives for GRM’s portfolio, which includes both domestic and international brands. His role will also emphasise on enhancing the brands' presence both internationally and within the domestic markets, while also playing a key role in the growth of the Food FMCG business, which the company is focussed on presently.