GRM Overseas welcomes Salman Khan as brand ambassador

GRM Overseas has announced the signing of Salman Khan as its brand ambassador for its Basmati Rice and Wheat Flour (Atta). Salman Khan's popularity, among people across GRM’s target market geographies and demographics fit with 10X.
"We are incredibly excited to have Salman Khan join the GRM family," said Atul Garg, Managing Director of GRM Overseas. "We found Salman’s mass appeal and fanbase to be a perfect match for our 10X brand range of Basmati Rice and 10x Shakti range of Wheat Flour(Atta)."
Speaking on the association, Salman Khan said "I'm excited to partner with GRM, a brand that shares my belief in the importance of quality and authenticity. I believe we can inspire more people to make healthier, more conscious food choices in their daily lives. Looking forward to seeing where this journey takes us together."
Both GRM and Salman Khan believe in the power of family, community and the impact of collective progress. Through his influence, GRM aims to inspire and engage consumers globally, encouraging them to be part of a movement that prioritizes sustainability and empowerment.