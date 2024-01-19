Ground Zero Consulting rebrands as sustainability marketing consultancy

Ground Zero Consulting has announced a transformation after being originally established in 2021 as a data research agency. The company has now dedicated itself to addressing the global challenges arising from the effects of Climate Change, thereby emerging as a Climate-focused and Sustainability Communications agency.
Headquartered in New Delhi, Ground Zero will advocate pro-environment and sustainable business practices among clientele, including private and public stakeholders that also comprise governmental entities.
Rahul Tekwani, Founder and Managing Director, Ground Zero Consulting, commented on the evolution, stating, “As a firm, we observed a growing awareness towards Climate Change when undertaking various research projects for both government and corporate sectors. It became evident that the issue is being taken seriously at both governmental and corporate levels. Over the past 12-15 months, we have diligently worked towards this transformation, witnessing the unfolding dynamics of Climate Change both domestically and globally.”
“We further anticipate a significant shift towards sustainability across various industries. There is a need to emphasize and raise widespread awareness at all levels, in addition to substantial investments by the Government in initiatives like Mission LiFE as part of the Net Zero vision. This underscores the need for a comprehensive approach in addressing climate-related challenges,” Rahul added.
The company’s new suite of services includes Communication Strategy development, Sustainability Audits, Sustainable Branding, Global Outreach Programs, Memberships, Collaborations with associations and industry bodies, and Research and Content Creation. The agency aims at a global outreach initiative, bringing experienced communicators from developed markets in Climate Change to India. The firm’s plans to collaborate with various academia and universities are also underway.
It will continue its operations from existing offices in New Delhi and Mumbai as the firm gears up to make announcements regarding its leadership team in the near term.