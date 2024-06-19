GroupM forms Content and Sport by merging verticals

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, announced it will consolidate its Content, Sports, and Entertainment offerings to create GroupM Content and Sport. The unified offer will give GroupM clients access to a variety of premium content in the Indian market, helping marketers improve brand engagement with culturally relevant and consumer-focused initiatives.
The combined offering will be led by Vinit Karnik who has been elevated to a new role as Managing Director of Content, Entertainment, and Sports for GroupM India. Vinit will drive a unified strategy, leveraging GroupM’s unique scale, expertise, and technology in Content, Entertainment, and Sports to foster brand love and consumer attention. Vinit will be supported by Ajay Mehta, who previously led Content for Mindshare, and Subhamoy Das who will lead the Content and Sports verticals respectively.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - GroupM South Asia, said, “As we are witnessing the interplay and evolution of media ecosystems, this step enables us to build a simple and uniquely compelling capability that allows our clients to combine the best ideas, properties, and partnerships and align their brand objectives with consumer passions and interests. With Vinit’s leadership and the strong support of our entertainment, content, and sports teams, we are building a content powerhouse.”
Vinit Karnik, Managing Director - Content and Sports, GroupM India said, “The integration of Content, Entertainment, and Sports allows us to create holistic experiences that will take our clients’ brands to new levels of relevance and consumer engagement. Our focus will be on harnessing advanced analytics, with data-driven strategies, innovative content creation, and strategic partnerships to drive engagement and brand value in culturally impactful ways.”